Big Amazon expansion in South Africa

Amazon is excited about expanding its operations in South Africa, a spokesperson told MyBroadband.

The company recently announced that it will hire for 3,000 new customer service jobs in South Africa.

Those who take up these jobs will work remotely and will provide support to Amazon’s North American and European customers.

The 3,000 new jobs will almost double Amazon’s total workforce in South Africa, taking the total to 7,000.

An Amazon spokesperson told MyBroadband that it is excited to add these 3,000 virtual jobs in customer service in South Africa.

“These remote positions in the Amazon Customer Service Centre in Cape Town enables us to recruit from a wider demographic area and provide opportunities for remote and flexible work across the country,” said the spokesperson.

When asked, Amazon said it does not break down the number of its South African employees who are currently working from home.

However, it said it remains committed to its South African employees during the national lockdown.

“We continue to employ and invest in the thousands of individuals that work at our Customer Service Centre in Cape Town,” said Amazon.

The spokesperson added that Amazon is impressed with the talent in South Africa.

“We are excited to add 3,000 skilled jobs this year in customer service, and to help keep people working during this unprecedented time,” said Amazon.

“The new jobs reflect our continued commitment to South Africa’s economic development, and we are proud to have South Africa be a growing part of our ability to deliver a great experience to Amazon customers.”

Welcomed by government

South African Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition Ebrahim Patel welcomed the decision by Amazon to locate more of its services in South Africa.

“This decision by Amazon to locate these jobs in South Africa shows our ability to offer a good value proposition,” said Patel.

“Government has focused part of our incentive programme on the industry, and with our talent, strong ICT infrastructure and digital capabilities, we aim to secure thousands more jobs like these in years to come.”

Those who wish to apply for one of the new positions must pass the following requirements:

Matric/Grade 12/NQF Level 4 qualification or higher

Excellent command of English

South African citizenship

Applicants must have a quiet, private workspace, and a dedicated Internet connection to execute their job optimally.

Anyone interested in these jobs can apply by navigating to Amazon’s jobs portal and searching for the term “South Africa”.