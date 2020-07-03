Facebook and Instagram now remind users to wear a mask

Facebook and Instagram will begin showing reminders to mobile users to wear a cloth face mask in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“With the rise in COVID-19 cases in the United States, we’re putting an alert at the top of Facebook and Instagram to remind everyone to wear face coverings and find more prevention tips from the CDC in our COVID-19 Information Center,” Facebook said in a blog post.

This notification sits below the Facebook story roll on the user’s home page within the Facebook mobile app, and it is placed above the Story section on Instagram.

Facebook also links to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website for more information on the coronavirus and how masks are helpful in curbing the spread of COVID-19.

The mask prompts will begin appearing on Instagram and Facebook immediately, the company said, although it is unclear whether these warnings will be shown outside of the United States.

Companies boycott Facebook

This change to Facebook’s platforms comes as a number of prominent companies state their intention to halt advertising spending on social media.

The boycott is a product of critics who have accused Facebook and other social networks of inadequately policing hateful and misleading content on their platforms.

Companies which are participating in the boycott include Harley Davidson, Daimler AG, Starbucks, Microsoft, Adidas, and many more.

Despite the growing number of companies which are boycotting the platform, analysts have said this trend does not represent a long-term risk to the company’s share price.

While this will lead to lost revenue, JP Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth said they do not expect a significant risk to the company’s numbers.

He added that many marketers, “especially those DR-driven, will take advantage of potentially lower-priced inventory”.

