How much it costs to build and host a website in South Africa

South Africa has many different hosting providers, and it is crucial that you pick the right hosting service for your needs.

Considerations when choosing your hosting provider and package include cost, storage space, customer service, and the manner in which your website will be hosted.

Some hosting products involve sharing resources with other customers, whereas the more expensive options provide you with your own dedicated server.

1-grid told MyBroadband that small businesses looking to start a basic website should consider a solution that includes a website builder, as trends have revealed an increase in the usage of this feature.

It said that this software is cost-effective, user-friendly, and scalable – making it suitable for individuals and small businesses.

Larger businesses should take a variety of considerations on board when selecting a hosting provider and package, 1-grid said, including:

Customer support – You need to know that you will be assisted if you encounter any issues.

– You need to know that you will be assisted if you encounter any issues. A good reputation and history – It is worth reading up on customer experiences and judging a provider on both positive and negative interactions.

– It is worth reading up on customer experiences and judging a provider on both positive and negative interactions. A comprehensive knowledge base – Ensuring you have resources to solve certain questions or issues you may uncover.

– Ensuring you have resources to solve certain questions or issues you may uncover. A comprehensive product portfolio – Ensure there are options for you to upgrade your services as your business grows.

Xneelo also highlighted this last point – as while you may be starting off small, you may need to upgrade your hosting package as your business grows.

It said page loading speed should be another chief consideration when purchasing hosting.

A slow web host is a common cause of slow loading times, said Xneelo, and it is therefore important that you ensure your hosting provider does not hold your website back in this regard.

Types of hosting products

Xneelo also outlined the three common types of hosting products.

The most affordable type of hosting is shared hosting, which involves sharing a single server with other customers.

Hosting providers monitor the server to ensure that individual users aren’t hogging resources and causing other websites to suffer.

Businesses that are looking for more storage space or expect large amounts of traffic can instead sign up for dedicated hosting, which comes in two common forms.

Self-managed dedicated hosting involves the customer taking full control of the management needs of the server – including updates and security measures.

involves the customer taking full control of the management needs of the server – including updates and security measures. Managed dedicated hosting involves the server being managed on your behalf by the hosting provider, and is usually the most expensive of the hosting options as a result of this additional service.

Comparing hosting prices

MyBroadband has compared the prices of hosting products from some of South Africa’s most popular hosting providers.

This is done across all three of the aforementioned common hosting product categories.

This pricing is detailed below.

Shared web hosting

Shared web hosting Company Storage Email accounts SQL Databases Monthly Price Axxess XS 2GB 75 5 R39 Axxess S 3GB 200 10 R49 Axxess M 5GB 500 25 R59 Afrihost Silver Home 1GB 50 1 R39 Afrihost Gold Home 2GB 75 1 R49 Afrihost Platinum Home 3GB 200 5 R59 Afrihost Bronze Pro 4GB 500 20 R75 Vox Linux Basic 1GB 25 1 R35 Vox Linux Standard 4GB 75 5 R70 Xneelo Basic 5GB 100 5 R99 1-grid Medium 5GB Unlimited Unlimited R99 Axxess L 10GB 2,500 100 R109 Afrihost Silver Pro 10GB 2,000 100 R109 Xneelo Standard 10GB 250 10 R149 Axxess XL 25GB 5,000 250 R159 Afrihost Gold Pro 20GB 5,000 200 R175 Vox Linux Advanced 20GB 200 20 R160 Xneelo Advanced 15GB 500 20 R279 1-grid Medium 2.0 25GB Unlimited Unlimited R149 Axxess XXL 50GB Unlimited Unlimited R319 Axxess XXXL 75GB Unlimited Unlimited R369 Afrihost Platinum Pro 50GB Unlimited Unlimited R419 Vox Linux Ultimate 30GB 250 25 R380 Xneelo Master 20GB 1,000 40 R439 1-grid Large 50GB Unlimited Unlimited R239

Self-managed dedicated hosting

Self-managed dedicated hosting Server Afrihost Bronze Afrihost Silver Afrihost Gold Afrihost Platinum Web Traffic 4TB 6TB 8TB 10TB CPU 3.2GHz Quad-Core Intel Xeon 3.2GHz Quad-Core Intel Xeon 3.2GHz Quad-Core Intel Xeon 3.2GHz Quad-Core Intel Xeon RAM 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Storage 2TB 2TB 2TB 3TB Monthly price R970 R1,170 R1,470 R2,870

Server Xneelo TruServ Xneelo TruServ Plus XneeloTruServ Commerce Web Traffic 2TB 4TB 6TB CPU Intel Xeon E3-1230 Intel Xeon E5-1620 Intel Xeon E5-2620 RAM 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage 2x 1TB 2x 960GB 3x 960GB Monthly price R995 R1,595 R2,595

Server 1-grid Server 1-grid Server+ Web Traffic 4TB 6TB CPU Intel Xeon E5-2603 Intel Xeon E5-2620 RAM 32GB 64GB Storage 2TB 4TB Monthly price R1,574 R2,574

Managed dedicated hosting

Managed dedicated hosting Server Afrihost Bronze Afrihost Silver Afrihost Gold Afrihost Platinum Web Traffic 4TB 6TB 8TB 10TB CPU 3.2GHz Quad-Core Intel Xeon 3.2GHz Quad-Core Intel Xeon 3.2GHz Quad-Core Intel Xeon 3.2GHz Quad-Core Intel Xeon RAM 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Storage 2TB 2TB 2TB 3TB Monthly price R1,370 R2,170 R2,470 R3,870

Server Xneelo Managed Xneelo Managed Plus Xneelo Managed Commerce Web Traffic 500GB 750GB 1TB CPU 3.2GHz Quad-Core Intel Xeon 3.2GHz Quad-Core Intel Xeon 3.2GHz Quad-Core Intel Xeon RAM 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage 500GB 1TB 1TB Monthly price R1,295 R1,495 R2,495