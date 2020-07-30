Take a look at Teraco’s new data centre being built in Cape Town

Teraco has posted photographs to Twitter of the ongoing development of its second data centre in Cape Town.

“Construction of CT2, Teraco’s recently announced data centre facility located in the Western Cape, is making steady progress,” tweeted Teraco.

The 30MW data centre facility is one of two new data centre development projects underway at Teraco – with the other being a 60MW expansion of its Johannesburg campus in Isando.

Teraco CEO Jan Hnizdo previously said the development of the company’s second Cape Town facility is driven by the growth of cloud in the area.

This has caused increased demand for resources from cloud providers, enterprises, and sub-sea cable operators.

“Proximity to the cloud, ecosystems, and the consumer market is vital in new digital architecture as enterprises move their applications into the cloud and transform their businesses,” said Hnizdo.

Hnizdo added that Teraco has seen increased uptake by the enterprise market in South Africa.

“Platform Teraco allows enterprises to have direct private connections to all the leading cloud providers in the most latency efficient, secure, and resilient manner possible,” he said.

“Enterprises can deploy their public, private and hybrid cloud strategies on Platform Teraco, which allows for complete freedom of choice from a cloud provider perspective.”

The details

Construction on Teraco’s CT2 data centre began in March 2020 and has continued in line with COVID-19 restrictions.

Teraco said it has set a targeted completion date of Q3 2021 for the new data centre.

The facility will have eight data halls which span a total of 8,000 square metres of usable floor space.

This will double the existing data centre capacity Teraco has in the Cape Town region.

Teraco also confirmed that Internet exchange point NAPAfrica, which is Africa’s largest Internet exchange, will be deployed in the CT2 facility.

Teraco provided MyBroadband with photographs of the progress made in building the CT2 data centre, as well as renders of what it will look like when completed.

Progress

Renders