Cloud 2020 – The awesome new online conference from MyBroadband

MyBroadband’s Cloud 2020 Online Conference will launch on 21 September and will showcase South Africa’s leading cloud, backup, hosting, data centre, and security providers.

The Cloud 2020 Online Conference will be presented in an exciting new format which makes it easy for delegates to listen to the speakers which interest them.

Radio and TV personality Aki Anastasiou will serve as MC for the event and will also host interviews with the country’s top cloud executives.

The interviews will be available through multiple platforms, including the official Cloud 2020 website, YouTube, and Facebook.

Topics which will be covered in the Cloud 2020 Online Conference include:

How the COVID-19 pandemic increased the demand for cloud services.

Cloud data centers, storage, and networking technologies.

Data backup and disaster recovery.

Cloud application portability, web services, and interoperability.

Virtualization technologies and resource management.

Cloud deployment models, including public, private, and hybrid cloud models.

Cloud privacy, security, and trust.

Data as a service, cloud management platforms, and cloud automation.

Mobile cloud computing.

Registrations for the Cloud 2020 Online Conference will open next week and more information about the speakers will be released then.