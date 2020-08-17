Huawei is the main sponsor of the Cloud 2020 Conference

Huawei has partnered with MyBroadband as the main sponsor of the Cloud 2020 Online Conference, which will launch on 21 September.

The Cloud 2020 conference will showcase South Africa’s leading cloud, backup, hosting, data centre, and security providers.

It will be presented in an exciting new format which makes it easy for delegates to listen to the speakers which interest them.

Radio and TV personality Aki Anastasiou will host discussions with South Africa’s top cloud executives.

These interviews will then be available through multiple platforms, including the official Cloud 2020 website, YouTube, and Facebook.

Topics which will be covered in the Cloud 2020 Online Conference include:

How the COVID-19 pandemic increased the demand for cloud services.

Cloud data centres, storage, and networking technologies.

Data backup and disaster recovery.

Cloud application portability, web services, and interoperability.

Virtualization technologies and resource management.

Cloud deployment models, including public, private, and hybrid cloud models.

Cloud privacy, security, and trust.

Data-as-a-service, cloud management platforms, and cloud automation.

Mobile cloud computing.

The Cloud 2020 Online Conference will make it easy for delegates to learn more about the latest cloud services and engage with sponsors.

Registrations for the Cloud 2020 conference will open this week and delegates stand a chance to win prizes worth over R30,000 by registering.