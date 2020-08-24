MyBroadband’s Cloud 2020 Online Conference will launch on 21 September and will showcase South Africa’s leading cloud, backup, data centre, and security providers.

The event will be presented in an exciting new on-demand format which makes it easy for delegates to listen to the speakers which interest them.

Radio and TV personality Aki Anastasiou will serve as MC for the event and will also host interviews with the country’s top cloud executives.

The interviews will be available through multiple platforms, including the official Cloud 2020 website, YouTube, and Facebook.

Topics which will be covered include the increased demand for cloud services due to the COVID-19 pandemic, privacy and security around cloud products, and mobile cloud computing.

There will also be discussions about data centres, storage, networking technologies, data backup, and disaster recovery.

Delegates will also hear more about AI, virtualization technologies, and resource management, as well as cloud deployment models.

Top companies join the Cloud 2020 Online Conference

Many of South Africa’s top cloud and technology providers have joined the Cloud 2020 Online Conference as partners.

Huawei, which is one of the world’s leading cloud providers, is the main sponsor for the event.

South Africa’s premier data centre provider Teraco, global cloud infrastructure leader VMWare, and contact centre and customer experience specialists Pivotal Data are official event partners.

Platinum sponsors include cloud communications provider SafriCloud and cloud managed service provider Kaskade.

More conference sponsors will be announced over the next three weeks.

Registrations now open

The Cloud 2020 Online Conference is aimed at IT executives, IT professionals, and business owners who want to learn more about cloud services for their companies.