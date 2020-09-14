Cloud 2020 Online Conference here next week

MyBroadband’s Cloud 2020 Online Conference will launch on 21 September and will showcase South Africa’s leading cloud providers.

The new online format makes it easy for delegates to watch speakers on-demand, connect with sponsors, and engage with other people.

Radio and TV personality Aki Anastasiou will serve as emcee for the event and will host interviews with the country’s top cloud executives.

The discussions include how the COVID-19 pandemic has increased demand for cloud services and accelerated digital transformation.

The conference also looks at cloud data centres, storage, and networking technologies – and investigates security and privacy concerns.

Delegates will learn more about virtualization technologies and resource management, too, and see how mobile cloud computing is accelerating.

Top companies have partnered with MyBroadband to bring you the Cloud 2020 Online Conference.

Huawei is the lead sponsor of the event, with Teraco, VMWare, Pivotal, and Axis joining as event partners.

The platinum sponsors are Safricloud, Kaskade Cloud, Co-create Technology Solutions, Synthesis, and Opentext, while China Telecom and Commvault have joined as gold sponsors.

The Cloud 2020 Online Conference is aimed at IT executives, IT professionals, and business owners who want to learn more about cloud services for their companies.

