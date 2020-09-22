Cloud 2020 – In conversation with Huawei’s Michael Langeveld

Huawei Africa cloud business vice president Michael Langeveld is one of South Africa’s top cloud executives, with nearly a decade’s experience in the field.

Langeveld started his career working with Microsoft products, after which he moved to IBM where he served as the company’s hybrid cloud leader in South Africa.

He then moved to Huawei to head up its Africa cloud business, where he is growing the company’s presence in the region.

In this discussion, Langeveld talks about what makes Huawei Cloud different from other products in the market.

He then moves onto the increase in cloud adoption and digitisation brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

Langeveld also gives examples of how Huawei Cloud has helped businesses during this time and what they are planning going forward.

Huawei recently launched an initiative to support the development of small businesses in Africa, which he sheds light on.

The conversation concludes with Langeveld giving details on why he thinks people should select Huawei Cloud over other products in the market.

The full discussion with Huawei’s Africa cloud business vice president Michael Langeveld is embedded below.