Cloud 2020 – In conversation with Safricloud’s Shaun Cothill

Shaun Cothill is the Head of Business Development for Safricloud, Southern Africa’s leading cloud communications company.

Cothill and his team are experts at digital migration and are adept at guiding customers through the process.

He has been in the IT industry for over 20 years and has personally experienced the shift from hardware to cloud.

He now focuses on the next phase of communication technology: customer experience and artificial intelligence.

In his discussion at the Cloud 2020 Online Conference, Cothill focuses on the importance of migrating efficiently to the cloud, especially considering the recent demand for remote working.

“Our core focus is to guide companies through their digital transformation with enhanced strategy,” he states, adding that Safaricloud functions as a one-stop-shop for digital migration solutions.

He also speaks about the increased adoption of their work-from-home solutions due to the global pandemic and national lockdown.

Cothill says the recent widespread rollout of fibre, 4G, and 5G technology has enabled more people to work remotely and migrate their operations to the cloud, making this type of arrangement more viable.

The full discussion with Safariacloud head of business development Shaun Cothill is embedded below.