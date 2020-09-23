Cloud 2020 – In conversation with Nutanix’s Paul Ruinaard

Paul Ruinaard serves as the sales manager for Sub-Saharan Africa at Nutanix, specialists in modernising datacentres and running applications at any scale, on-prem and in the cloud.

He has been an active member of the South African ICT industry for more than 25 years, during which he has held senior positions in organisations such as VCE, F5 Networks, and Cisco.

In this role, he is tasked with building local channels, driving customer uptake, and promoting how hyper-converged and web-scale infrastructure can drive simplicity in the datacenter.

Ruinaard has a background in sales and sales management, with particular focus on new markets, larger deals and growing business into markets.

He boasts experience in various sectors, including enterprise, telecommunications, and the public sector.

In his Cloud Online 2020 Conference discussion, Ruinaard speaks about pricing trends in the cloud space, touches on the advantages the cloud offers, and provides advice for businesses to avoid possible complications in their cloud journey.

Below is the full video of Paul Ruinaard’s discussion with Aki Anastasiou at the Cloud 2020 Online Conference.