Cloud 2020 – In conversation with OpenText’s Julie Tregurtha

Julie Tregurtha is the Regional Vice President of Sales for OpenText Africa and has worked in the IT industry, specifically in software, for the past 29 years.

As an information management company, OpenText has many leading solutions to help customers improve their business resiliency through the cloud.

The OpenText Africa team believes it has a unique opportunity for growth through its direct sales strategy as well as a mature partner network.

In this discussion, Tregurtha details how OpenText helps organisations manage their unstructured data.

She also explains how OpenText has expanded to offer a variety of additional solutions addressing discovery, AI, analytics, B2B electronic information exchange, and security.

Tregurtha also provides valuable information about how businesses and organisations should approach their transition into the cloud.

As part of this, Tregurtha also notes OpenText’s whitepaper on this topic, which goes into the topic in more depth, and can be accessed here.

The full discussion with OpenText Africa Regional Vice President Julie Tregurtha is embedded below.