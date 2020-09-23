Cloud 2020 – In conversation with Teraco’s Jan Hnizdo

Jan Hnizdo is the Chief Executive Officer at Teraco. Prior to his appointment as the CEO, Jan also served as the Chief Financial Officer at Teraco.

Before joining Teraco, Hnizdo served as the Chief Financial Officer at Medikredit and Prism Holdings, and he was also a Manager at KPMG International.

He also held directorships at Prism Holdings and I-Fusion Holdings.

In this discussion, Hnizdo speaks about Teraco’s strategy during the initial stages of the global COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

He explained how their operations changed as they continued to operate as an essential service during the initial stages of the lockdown.

Hnizdo also spoke about the significant growth in demand for data centre services like Teraco’s during the lockdown.

He said that the immediate impact of the pandemic was most apparent on NAPAfrica – the Internet exchange hosted by the data centre – which has seen 50% growth in traffic over the period.

Hnizdo also spoke about cloud migration in South Africa and why more companies are moving to hosted ecosystems.

The full discussion with Teraco CEO Jan Hnizdo is embedded below.