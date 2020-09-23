Cloud 2020 – In conversation with Teraco’s Michele McCann

Michele McCann is the Head of Interconnection and Peering at Teraco.

She previously served as a Business Development Manager at NAPAfrica, the largest Internet exchange in Africa.

McCann is an industry expert in peering, content, and carrier aggregation and has a key understanding of the opportunities and challenges within the South Africa market as well as experience with diversification for a global market.

In this discussion, McCann speaks about the digital transformation reality and why companies need to be aware of the trends driving digital transformation.

She mentions the importance of interconnection within a company’s digital transformation strategy, highlighting key factors such as latency and security.

McCann also says that Teraco has seen a significant increase in traffic across the NAPAfrica exchange during the lockdown period, showing how data usage changed once people were working from home.

She sheds light on the recent launch of local regions for major international cloud providers and demonstrated the benefits of this rollout.

The full discussion with Teraco Head of Interconnection Michele McCann is embedded below.