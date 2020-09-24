Cloud 2020 – In conversation with Synthesis’s Darryl Govender

Darryl Govender is the Head of Cloud at Synthesis, an industry-leading software company based in South Africa.

Govender has a strong technical background and served as a software engineer and developer at many companies, including Synthesis, FNB, and Pilog.

In this discussion, he speaks about the history behind Synthesis and its move towards tackling the world cloud solutions and consulting to major partners.

Govender highlights Synthesis’s strong and long-standing partnership with Amazon Web Services in South Africa and its journey from Advanced to Premier AWS partner.

He sheds light on the launch of local AWS regions and what this means for the local development of real-time data-sensitive applications and data sovereignty.

Govender also explains the process for migrating from an international to a local region node, enabled by the powerful and accessible tools AWS provides.

Other topics of conversation included the effects of the COVID-19 lockdown and pandemic, the factors affecting cloud solution uptake, and projections for future demand by companies for cloud migration.

The full discussion with Synthesis head of cloud Darryl Govender is embedded below.