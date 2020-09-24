Cloud 2020 – In conversation with China Telecom’s Dayong Zhang

Dayong Zhang is the Chief Technology Officer at China Telecom and is responsible for managing the company’s technical road map for networks and products.

He also is involved in building up partnerships with business partners and developing the company’s product portfolio.

China Telecom is the largest fixed-line service provider and third-largest mobile telecom provider in China, and it has operations around the world.

In this discussion, Zhang speaks about how the COVID-19 pandemic had affected China Telecom’s operations locally and globally and considers the opportunities provided by the increased connectivity resulting from lockdowns around the world.

He explains how China Telecom’s operations worked across the African continent and Southern Africa specifically, outlining the extent of China Telecom’s activities around the world and across many continents.

Zhang speaks about data traffic growth across the entire African continent, explaining the unique factors at play in certain regions.

He also sheds light on how the COVID-19 pandemic affected data traffic growth across the African continent and China Telecom’s international activities.

The full discussion with China Telecom chief technology officer Dayong Zhang is embedded below.