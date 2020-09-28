Dimension Data breaks ground on new data centre in Joburg

Dimension Data has begun construction on its Johannesburg 1 Data Centre, the company announced in a statement.

The company said the new data centre is designed according to tier 3 standards and will be constructed in two phases.

When fully built, it will deliver a total of 6,000m2 of IT space and 12MW of IT load. The first phase of the site is scheduled to become operational at the beginning of 2022.

Dimension Data currently operates 11 data centres with up to 10MW of IT load across Africa.

Together with the new Johannesburg 1 Data Centre, NTT’s data centre platform in Africa will provide more than 20MW of IT load capacity.

“This demand for capacity is driven by local and international clients’ strong need for robust colocation infrastructure across Africa, and will enable Dimension Data to meet the increasing requirements of its clients across the continent and Middle East,” the company said.

“The expansion in Johannesburg is part of the growth strategy of the Global Data Centres division of NTT Ltd. which operates one of the largest data centre platforms in the world.”

“With over 160 data centres spanning more than 20 countries and regions, NTT Group’s clients and partners have access to a powerful digital ecosystem with global reach and local expertise,” he said.

The new data centre will be built in the “Central Point Innovation District” in Johannesburg, in close proximity to the airport and the city centre.

This location offers diverse fibre connectivity, fully redundant power supply, and cooling infrastructure.

Dimension Data said the new data centre will be a state-of-the-art, highly secure, energy-efficient data centre offering maximum protection for its clients’ critical and sensitive IT systems.

“Africa’s digital transformation will be accelerated with the right infrastructure investments,” said Dimension Data CEO Grant Bodley.

“This partnership, bolstering our already significant data centre footprint, comes at a time when demand for digital content, cloud services, new technologies such as Internet of Things, mobile money and content delivery networks are on the rise.”

Now read: Google Drive will start permanently deleting your trashed files