Cloud 2020 – In conversation with China Mobile’s Eric Chiu

Eric Chiu is the Lead of Cloud Business at China Mobile International, responsible for business planning and innovation of new products and solutions.

Chiu holds a degree in Computer Engineering from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. He has 10 years of experience in the telecommunications field, specialised in solution consultancy and product development of Cloud Computing, SD-WAN and ICT Solutions.

Chiu has been leading in the development of Cloud-Network Integrated Solution and integrated Cloud Platform, providing comprehensive enterprise solutions to execute Hybrid Cloud and Multi-Cloud strategies.

In his Cloud 2020 presentation, Chiu explains how enterprises are facing challenges in terms of the connectivity needed to implement cloud solutions.

He also elaborates on how China Mobile is the leading connectivity provider in China and is investing to expand its global network presence.

“Our aim is to provide customers a unified, flexible, private cloud network to enable customers to connect to the cloud in a seamless, secure, and stable way,” Chiu said.

Chiu provides a detailed breakdown of how China Mobile International’s range of iSolutions products and services serve these needs.

You can view the full presentation from Eric Chiu, Lead of Cloud Business at China Mobile International, below.