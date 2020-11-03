Teraco is building the biggest data centre in Africa – Photos

Teraco has announced that it has begun construction on a new hyperscale data centre with 38MW of critical power load in Ekurhuleni, South Africa.

The facility is called JB4 and will be the largest data centre in Africa once it is built.

Phase one of the JB4 data centre is scheduled to be completed in Q1 2022 and the entire data centre will require a total investment of $250 million (R4 billion) to complete, Teraco CEO Jan Hnizdo told MyBroadband.

The timeline for the construction of the second phase will be informed by Teraco’s operations and demand for cloud and hosting services.

Hnizdo said that Teraco is poised for major growth as demand for cloud services continues to climb.

“South Africa is strategically located at the tip of the African continent and as a result, is positioned as a technology and data centre hub for sub-Saharan Africa,” Hnizdo said.

“This is further underpinned by growing undersea and terrestrial fibre connectivity to the rest of Africa.”

“The continued increase of cloud adoption in Africa is also being enabled by investments in critical infrastructure, including hyperscale data centre facilities such as JB4.”

He said that Teraco continues to invest heavily in ICT infrastructure in South Africa, enabling global cloud giants to service the sub-Saharan African region.

Teraco JB4 data centre details

Teraco’s JB4 data centre is the seventh data centre developed by the company and takes critical power load capacity at the company’s facilities up to over 110MW.

This includes the Isando Campus JB1/JB3 (39MW), Bredell JB2 (13MW), Rondebosch Cape Town CT1 (3MW), Brackenfell Cape Town CT2 (18MW) and Durban (1MW).

The JB4 data centre will comprise a whopping 50,000m2 of building structure serviced by 80MW of utility power supply, and it will boast 16,000m2 of hall space with 38MW of critical power load when completed.

It will be built in two phases across six hectares of land, with phase 1 delivering half of the overall hall space and critical power load.

“The new data centre development is being built in line with global hyperscale requirements as well as international compliance standards and will augment the existing portfolio of ISO9001, ISO27001, PCI-DSS and ISAE3402 certified data centre facilities,” Teraco said.

Images of what the new data centre development will look like after it is completed are shown below.

Teraco JB4 Data Centre

