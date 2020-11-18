What’s Next – In conversation with Nathan Ragovan

Nathan Ragovan is one of the leading cloud experts in the country, currently serving as the Director of Cloud Infrastructure at Oracle, Oracle ZA, & SADC.

At Oracle South Africa and within the SADC region, Ragovan leads the Cloud Infrastructure line of business.

He is responsible for the strategic customer engagement in driving cloud infrastructure go-to-market and leverages his over 20 years of experience in ensuring customers are equipped in their data-driven digital transformation journey.

He is also responsible for enhancing organisational culture and building out a wildly successful sales team for collaboration, mutual respect and authenticity.

In this interview, Ragovan discusses the acceleration of digital transformation, what it means for enterprises and how they can get ready for it.

He shares the key business challenges of digital transformation and cover topics such as data, security, edge computing and cloud deployment.

Ragovan shares his view on the enterprise of the future and the expectations of the next normal.

The full interview with Nathan Ragovan is embedded below. You can see all What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interviews here.