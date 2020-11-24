What’s Next – In conversation with Willie Jansen van Rensburg

Willie Jansen van Rensburg is a leading cloud expert currently serving as an Executive at Axiz Cloud Technologies.

Previously, Jansen van Rensburg was the Channel Business Development Manager for Advanced Technologies at Axiz.

Van Rensburg says his mission at Axiz is to help its partners grow their businesses by taking advantage of any new technologies that arise.

He is committed to helping Axiz’s partners move to a services-focused business model, which he believes is key to the long-term sustainability of the modern business.

In this respect, van Rensburg has seen a massive increase in demand for cloud services as businesses attempt to adapt to the new way of working, and he expects this trend to continue in the foreseeable future.

In this interview, Jansen van Rensburg explains how the modern workplace has changed and how employees expect to work securely from anywhere, on any device.

Jansen van Rensburg gives an overview of what tools are becoming more critical for productive and effective collaboration.

He also shares how companies can best support their employees and still protect vital IT assets for seamless communication and collaboration across locations and platforms while maintaining the security and integrity of systems and data.

