What’s Next – In conversation with Natasha Bezuidenhout

Natasha Bezuidenhout is the Microsoft Brand Executive at First Distribution and has a passion for helping businesses move to the cloud.

Bezuidenhout has more than 8 years’ experience with Microsoft Cloud, including IaaS and the latest SaaS technologies.

She has helped various businesses to embrace cloud technologies and has facilitated the key aspects required for migrating them to the cloud.

Her expertise extends beyond traditional data centre capabilities to encompass Microsoft SaaS models with a strong focus on the Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider Program, including Microsoft 365, Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Azure.

In this What’s Next interview, Bezuidenhout unpacks the status of the Microsoft public cloud in South Africa and shares some of the key opportunities Azure provides to South African businesses.

Bezuidenhout also gives some tips on how partners can increase the value they offer to their customers by using Microsoft Azure, and touches on some of the reasons Azure is a great fit as a hyperscaler for businesses.

The interview ends with Bezuidenhout shedding light on some of the common myths and mistakes people make when talking about Azure.

The full interview with Natasha Bezuidenhout is embedded below. You can see all What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interviews here.

