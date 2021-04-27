In conversation with iSphere Cloud Technical Director Ludi Nel

Ludi Nel is the CEO of iSphere, an IT services provider that offers a full range of options – from cloud hosting to comprehensive managed services.

He began his career as desktop support at Shaft Sinkers and worked his way up to network administrator. Later, he worked as an IT manager for well-known, publicly traded mining companies.

With seventeen years of experience in the IT industry, Nel has extensive knowledge of public and private cloud, as well as hands-on experience developing stable cloud hosting solutions which fit particular business and infrastructure needs.

This exposure has honed and improved his technical, management, and leadership skills, enabling him to go above and beyond to take advantage of the scalability that cloud hosting offers.

In this MyBroadband Conference discussion Nel talks about iSphere Cloud, the difference between public and private clouds, and the concerns his company’s clients have about moving to the cloud.

Finally, he talks about their local market and how the business has continued to grow through the pandemic.

Watch the full interview with iSphere’s Ludi Nel below.