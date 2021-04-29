In conversation with Africa Data Centres CEO Stephane Duproz

Stephane Duproz is the CEO of Africa Data Centres (ADC), where he oversees the commercial and operational growth of its pan-African network of data centre facilities.

He is responsible for expanding ADC’s data centres across the continent, as well as increasing the customer base of local and international cloud providers, carriers, and businesses.

Prior to taking the reins at ADC, Duproz served as the vice president at the Africa Data Centres Association, a trade organisation that aims to unite leading data centres in Africa.

He is a seasoned data centre executive with more than 20 years of experience in the industry, including 14 years at Telecity Group.

In this discussion, Duproz explores the relationship between a mature ICT ecosystem and a flourishing economy.

He explains how data centres from AWS, Huawei, and Microsoft will spur economic growth and transformation in Africa.

Duproz addresses the consequences of failing to satisfy Africa’s demand, as well as the importance of using a geographically dispersed data centre network.

He talks about the surge in cloud adoption in Africa, as well as the obstacles that the continent faces and how to solve them to speed up deployment.

Finally, he discusses the implications of data processed on African soil, as well as the implications of hyperscalers being hosted in African data centres.

The full interview with ADC’s Stephane Duproz can be watched below.