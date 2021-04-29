In conversation with Splunk Regional Sales Director of Observability Natalia Shuliak

Natalia Shuliak is the Regional Sales Director of Observability for the south EMEA region at Splunk, an American technology company that produces software for searching, monitoring, and analysing machine-generated data.

Before joining Splunk, Shuliak occupied several executive roles at companies like TVIN BTL, Diverse, NoviiMedia, Databricks, and Microsoft.

During her nine years at Microsoft, she rose through the ranks to become the Western Europe head of operations, where she oversaw operations to boost revenue and improve profitability.

Shuliak has a strong track record for business growth and experience in early-stage start-ups, corporations, and in hyper-growth scale-ups.

She is also well-versed in big data, artificial intelligence (AI), predictive analytics, machine learning, robotic process automation (RPA), and the SaaS business model.

In this discussion, Shuliak talks about cloud migration, as well as what it means for IT Ops and developers.

She addresses digital customers’ high demands and outlines the complications of troubleshooting and how it causes delayed migration.

Finally, she discusses the importance of observation, how to effectively track a cloud migration, and how Splunk provides direct insight into a customer’s system through metrics.

The full interview with Splunk’s Natalia Shuliak is embedded below.