2021 Cloud Conference – Best cloud event in South Africa

MyBroadband’s 2021 Cloud Conference Online will take place on 21 September 2021 and will showcase South Africa’s leading cloud, backup, hosting, data centre, IoT, and security providers.

The conference will be presented in an exciting online format which makes it easy for IT executives around South Africa to attend.

Radio and TV personality Aki Anastasiou will serve as MC for the event and will also host interviews with the country’s top cloud executives.

The interviews will be available through multiple platforms, including the official 2021 Cloud Conference website, YouTube, and Facebook.

Topics which will be covered in the 2021 Cloud Conference include:

Increased the demand for cloud services following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Data centres, storage, and networking technologies.

Data backup and disaster recovery.

Virtualization technologies and resource management.

Digital transformation in South Africa.

Cloud privacy, security, and trust.

Data-as-a-service, cloud management platforms, and cloud automation.

AWS and Microsoft Azure in South Africa.

IoT networks and services.

Last year, the 2020 Cloud Conference Online attracted 3,000 IT executives across various industries – including telecoms, IT, finance, government, business, mining, automotive, transport, construction, and manufacturing.

The event had a very high engagement rate, which showed the online format worked well.

Registrations for the 2021 Cloud Conference will open soon and more information about the speakers and sponsors will be released then.