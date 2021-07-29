South Africa’s top Cloud Conference here in September

South Africa’s top cloud event – the 2021 Cloud Conference – will take place on 21 September 2021 and has already attracted top cloud providers as partners.

The 2021 Cloud Conference will feature an exciting new online format, which allows IT executives across South Africa to attend.

The conference will showcase South Africa’s leading cloud, backup, hosting, data centre, IoT, and security providers.

Radio and TV personality Aki Anastasiou will serve as MC for the event and host interviews with the country’s top cloud executives.

Datacentrix, in partnership with HP Enterprise (HPE), is the main sponsor. Datacentrix has the highest HPE accreditation as a Platinum Partner, offering a broad portfolio of end-to-end solutions.

iOCO joined the conference as an event partner. iOCO is a certified and skilled expert cloud solutions provider with a range of multi-cloud solutions.

Platinum sponsors include Telkom, Opentext, and Lexmark, while BCX, Logicalis, and Fortinet joined as gold sponsors.

Delegates will enjoy conversations in cloud services, data centres, storage, data backup, disaster recovery, and virtualization technologies.

The conference will also cover IoT, cloud security, cloud management platforms, cloud automation, AWS, Huawei Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.

