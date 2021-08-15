2021 Cloud Conference here next month – Register now

South Africa’s premier cloud event – the 2021 Cloud Conference – will take place on 21 September 2021 and has already attracted top cloud providers as partners.

The 2021 Cloud Conference will be hosted online, which means IT executives across South Africa to attend.

The conference will showcase South Africa’s leading cloud, backup, hosting, data centre, IoT, and security providers.

Radio and TV personality Aki Anastasiou will serve as MC for the event and host interviews with the country’s top cloud executives.

Delegates will enjoy conversations about cloud services, data centres, storage, data backup, disaster recovery, and virtualization technologies.

The conference will also cover IoT, cloud security, cloud management platforms, cloud automation, AWS, Huawei Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.

Delegates will be given the opportunity to engage with South Africa’s top IT and telecoms companies and learn more about their cloud offerings.

Companies that will be at the conference include Datacentrix, HP Enterprise (HPE), iOCO, Telkom Business, Dell Technologies, Intel, and Dimension Data.

Opentext, Lexmark, Synthesis, BCX, Logicalis, Cipherwave, Co-Cre8, China Telecom, Africa Data Centres, and Fortinet will also be at the event.

