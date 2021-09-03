Africa Data Centres’ R7.2 billion project includes South Africa

Africa Data Centres has announced plans to build hyperscale data centres throughout Africa at a cost of $500 million (R7.2 billion).

The project involves constructing ten hyperscale data centres across Africa over the next two years — including one in South Africa.

Funding will be provided by equity and loans to Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Africa Data Centre’s parent company.

“We have already begun to acquire land in these countries and plan to roll out very quickly to meet the needs of our existing and new customers. This is just the beginning for us,” said Africa Data Centres CEO Stephane Duproz.

“Examining Africa’s growth trajectory has allowed us to make investment decisions on new locations and confidently commit to expanding selected existing locations, resulting in the largest investment of its kind in history,” Duproz said.

“This commitment to Africa, through the continuous deployment of capital-intensive infrastructure projects, has pivotal knock-on effects for the communities and economies we serve.”

Duproz said that those likely to benefit from Africa Data Centres’ expansion include:

The banking and growing fintech sectors

Insurance and medical organisations

The public sector

Hyperscale cloud providers and content providers

These industries are sensitive to data speed, security, guaranteed uptime and are exacting when it comes to reliability and trust in their providers.

Africa Data Centres has begun the project’s rollout with the construction of new facilities and the development of existing facilities.

Now Read: Awesome tech made in South Africa