Datacentrix and HPE are the main sponsors of the Cloud 2021 Conference

Datacentrix and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) have partnered with MyBroadband as the main sponsors of the Cloud 2021 Online Conference, which will launch on 21 September.

The Cloud 2021 conference will showcase South Africa’s leading cloud, backup, hosting, data centre, and security providers.

It will be presented in an exciting online format which makes it easy for IT executives around South Africa to attend.

Radio and TV personality Aki Anastasiou will host discussions with South Africa’s top cloud executives, including Jaap Scholten, the Head of Group Hybrid IT Strategy at Datacentrix, and Rachel Cooke, the Country Lead for HPE GreenLake.

These interviews will be available through multiple platforms, including the official Cloud 2021 website, YouTube, and Facebook.

Topics that will be covered in the Cloud 2021 Online Conference include:

Increased demand for cloud services following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Data centres, storage, and networking technologies.

Data backup and disaster recovery.

Virtualization technologies and resource management.

Digital transformation in South Africa.

Cloud privacy, security, and trust.

Data-as-a-service, cloud management platforms, and cloud automation.

AWS, Huawei Cloud, and Microsoft Azure in South Africa.

IoT networks and services.

The Cloud 2021 Online Conference will make it easy for delegates to learn more about the latest cloud services and engage with sponsors.

Last year, the 2020 Cloud Conference Online attracted 3,000 IT executives across various industries — including telecoms, IT, finance, government, business, mining, automotive, transport, construction, and manufacturing.

The event had a very high engagement rate, which showed the online format worked well.

Registration for the Cloud 2021 conference is now open.