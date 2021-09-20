2021 Online Cloud Conference here tomorrow

The 2021 Online Cloud Conference will take place on Tuesday, 21 September and has attracted excellent speakers and conference partners.

The conference will be hosted online and showcase South Africa’s leading cloud, backup, hosting, data centre, IoT, and security providers.

Radio and TV personality Aki Anastasiou will serve as MC for the event and host interviews with the country’s top cloud executives.

Delegates will enjoy conversations about cloud services, data centres, storage, data backup, disaster recovery, and virtualisation technologies.

The conference will also cover IoT, cloud security, cloud management platforms, cloud automation, AWS, Huawei Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.

Delegates will be given the opportunity to engage with South Africa’s top IT and telecoms companies and learn more about their cloud offerings.

The main sponsors for the conference are Datacentrix and HPE, joined by Vodacom Business as the key sponsor.

Dell Technologies, Intel, iOCO, Dimension Data, Altron Systems Integration, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, and VMware are event partners.

The platinum sponsors are OpenText, Telkom Business, Lexmark, Synthesis, CipherWave, CoCre8 Technology Solutions, China Telecom, Rubrik, Acronis, and China Mobile International South Africa.

BCX, Fortinet, Logicalis, Africa Data Centres, and Huawei Cloud are gold sponsors.

Speakers at the event are:

Jaap Scholten — Head of Group Hybrid IT Strategy at Datacentrix

— Head of Group Hybrid IT Strategy at Datacentrix Rachel Cooke — HPE GreenLake Country Lead; in a panel discussion with Jaap Scholten

— HPE GreenLake Country Lead; in a panel discussion with Jaap Scholten Sasidhar Parvathaneni — Executive Head of Department: AWS Cloud Services at Vodacom

— Executive Head of Department: AWS Cloud Services at Vodacom Garith Peck — Executive Head of Security: Cloud, Hosting & Security, Business Solutions at Vodacom

— Executive Head of Security: Cloud, Hosting & Security, Business Solutions at Vodacom Greg McDonald — Director of Systems Engineering at Dell Technologies

— Director of Systems Engineering at Dell Technologies Richard Vester — Cluster Executive at iOCO

— Cluster Executive at iOCO Kyle Stanto n — Go to Market Executive at Dimension Data

n — Go to Market Executive at Dimension Data Danie van Graan — Cloud Practice Lead at Altron Systems Integration

— Cloud Practice Lead at Altron Systems Integration David Behr — Group Chief Digital Officer at Liquid Intelligent Technologies

— Group Chief Digital Officer at Liquid Intelligent Technologies Lee Syse — Senior Cloud Solutions Architect at VMware

— Senior Cloud Solutions Architect at VMware Thabiso Hlatshwayo — Solution Consulting Manager for Africa at OpenText

— Solution Consulting Manager for Africa at OpenText Sydney Siwela — Executive: Sales & Distribution at Telkom

— Executive: Sales & Distribution at Telkom Nicholas Reed — Managing Director at Lexmark South Africa

— Managing Director at Lexmark South Africa Darryl Govender — Head of Cloud Services at Synthesis

— Head of Cloud Services at Synthesis Wayne D’Sa — Chief Executive Officer at CipherWave

— Chief Executive Officer at CipherWave Abdul Moosa — Chief Technology Officer at CoCre8

— Chief Technology Officer at CoCre8 Dayong Zhang — Chief Technology Officer at China Telecom Africa & Middle East

— Chief Technology Officer at China Telecom Africa & Middle East Vileen Dhutia — EMEA Security Specialist at Rubrik

— EMEA Security Specialist at Rubrik Amy Luby — Chief Channel Evangelist at Acronis

— Chief Channel Evangelist at Acronis Reshal Seetahal — Senior Enterprise Sales Manager at China Mobile International South Africa

— Senior Enterprise Sales Manager at China Mobile International South Africa Dobyl Malubane — Managing Executive: Microsoft and Oracle Businesses Units at BCX

— Managing Executive: Microsoft and Oracle Businesses Units at BCX Paul Williams — Country Manager for Southern Africa and Indian Ocean Islands at Fortinet

— Country Manager for Southern Africa and Indian Ocean Islands at Fortinet Morne Laubscher — Chief Technology Officer at Logicalis

— Chief Technology Officer at Logicalis Stephane Duproz — Chief Executive Officer at Africa Data Centres

— Chief Executive Officer at Africa Data Centres George Thomas — Managing Director at Huawei Cloud (Southern Africa)

— Managing Director at Huawei Cloud (Southern Africa) Darryl Maroun — Managing Director at Seidor Africa

Register now

Registrations for the 2021 Cloud Conference are open, and delegates can register for free using the code below.

To register, visit: 2021 Cloud Conference website

Voucher Code: MyBroadbandCloud2021

The video below provides an overview of the 2021 Online Cloud Conference, including the main speakers and conference partners.