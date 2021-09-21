Cloud 2021 — In conversation with HPE’s Rachel Cooke and Datacentrix’s Jaap Scholten

Rachel Cooke is GreenLake Country Lead at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) South Africa, a multinational information technology company.

Cooke ​has been with Hewlett Packard Enterprise since 1988 in various roles, with experience as an ITIL Master, ISO 2000 Consultant in Service Management, and a Certified Data Centre Professional.

Jaap Scholten is the Head of Group Hybrid IT Strategy at Datacentrix, with more than 30 years of experience in the ITC industry.

Datacentrix is a leading hybrid IT systems integrator and managed services provider.

In this interview, Rachel Cooke discusses the key challenges businesses face when migrating to the cloud, including the costs associate with digitalisation and the complexity of multi-clouds.

She also explains how companies that use a cloud-first approach have become hybrid and why all workloads can’t move to the cloud.

Jaap Scholten discusses Datacentrix’s approach to the challenges created by the ongoing evolution of the modern business environment, including the three fundamental pillars that its Hybrid IT model covers.

He also provides details on the partnership between HPE and Datacentrix and the benefits of HPE’s GreenLake platform.

The full panel discussion with Rachel Cooke and Jaap Scholten is embedded below.

