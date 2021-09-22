Cloud 2021 — In conversation with Vodacom’s Garith Peck

Garith Peck is the Executive Head of Security at Vodacom Business, focusing on Cloud, Hosting and Security, and business solutions.

Peck has 20 years’ ICT industry experience, having been Regional Sales & Key Accounts Director for BeyondTrust Africa before joining Vodacom.

He ran and managed the business for the entire Africa region spanning sales, customer success, and channel.

Essential functions of his role include developing the channel business and supporting customers to improve their security posture and awareness within their organisations.

In this interview, Garith Pick discusses the relevance of cloud security and the common security challenges customers face across different cloud services.

He describes the risks that cloud security protects against, as well as the need for a layered approach to security, both on-premises and in the cloud.

Pick also explains the benefits that security information and event management systems can provide to organisations and other best practices when implementing strong cloud security.

He also discusses whether artificial intelligence technologies could be an effective cloud security solution.

The full interview with Garith Peck is embedded below.

