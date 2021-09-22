Cloud 2021 — In conversation with Vodacom’s Sasidhar Parvathaneni

Sasidhar Parvathaneni is the Executive Head of Department for AWS Cloud Services at Vodacom Business.

Before joining Vodacom, Parvathaneni was an AWS Senior Solutions Architect at Kaskade, an AWS partner organisation in South Africa.

He has more than 15 years of experience in sales, IT consulting services, architecting solutions on Public Cloud platforms and virtualisation platforms.

Parvathaneni successfully developed the AWS professional and managed services business at Vodacom and manages its strategy, sales, and revenue.

In this discussion, Sasidhar Parvatheni explains Vodacom’s cloud strategy and the three key business outcomes organisations are trying to achieve by adopting cloud services.

He also discusses the challenges associated with successful cloud adoption and the evolution and future of compute virtualisations.

Parvathaneni also describes the future role of cloud management tools and gives us his thoughts on what effective cloud management is when it comes to multi-cloud, hybrid cloud, and private cloud approaches.

The full interview with Sasidhar Parvathaneni is embedded below.