Cloud Conference 2021 — In conversation with Dell’s Greg McDonald

Greg McDonald is the Director of Systems Engineering at Dell Technologies South Africa, a leader in digital transformation services.

McDonald is experienced in enterprise IT infrastructure and focuses on delivering the platforms that customers require to benefit from the next wave of services and unlock the social promise that transformation brings.

Along with enabling businesses to leverage modern technologies to unlock opportunities of primary importance, McDonald is supporting and empowering the youth.

In this interview, Greg McDonald explains how Dell Technologies is helping organisations remain flexible through the implementation of private and public cloud strategies.

He also describes the benefits and applications of VMware Cloud Foundation technologies on Dell EMC VxRail, Dell’s hyper-converged offering.

McDonald also details how Dell’s PowerScale product can help organisations manage multi-cloud environments to improve flexibility and accelerate innovation and provides an overview of Dell’s multi-cloud services.

The full interview with Dell’s Greg McDonald is embedded below.