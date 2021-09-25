Cloud Conference 2021 — In conversation with Dimension Data’s Kyle Stanton

Kyle Stanton is the Go to Market Executive for Intelligent Infrastructure at Dimension Data, a global systems integrator and managed services provider for hybrid IT.

Stanton has spent over ten years within the group, gaining invaluable experience and exposure to the group’s portfolio of infrastructure products.

He has deep insight and understanding of our clients, their challenges, and articulating technology and business value outcomes.

In this discussion, Stanton explains the underlying factors that are accelerating digital transformation in South African organisations.

He also gives insight into cloud progression in South Africa and the approach that organisations should take to implement cloud computing.

Stanton also describes the challenges faced by organisations managing their own data centres and the barriers faced by organisations regarding legacy networking.

