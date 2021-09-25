Cloud Conference 2021 — In conversation with iOCO’s Richard Vester

Richard Vester is a Cluster Executive at iOCO, a major provider of digital technology services to corporate and enterprise customers.

Vester joined iOCO in 2012 when he launched the cloud business, is responsible for the strategic growth of the business across all platforms globally.

He forms part of the executive team responsible for the development of services across cloud, development, data, testing, security, and automation.

In this interview, Vester highlights risks associated with cloud implementation and describes how cloud supports existing infrastructure.

He also explains the costs associated with cloud storage, as well as how to keep data secure in the cloud.

Vester also discusses how hyper-scalers such as Microsoft Azure and AWS offer unique approaches to digital technology services, as well as the benefits that these hyper-scalers provide their clients.

The full interview with iOCO’s Richard Vester is embedded below.