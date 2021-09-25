Cloud Conference 2021 — In conversation with Liquid Intelligent Technologies’ David Behr

David Behr is the Chief Development Officer at Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a leading connectivity, innovation, and intelligent technology company across 13 countries, including South Africa.

Behr joined Liquid Intelligent Technologies in 2012 when the company acquired ZOL — which Behr founded in 1995.

He is responsible for building Liquid’s “C2” Cloud and Cyber Security business across Africa and drives the organisation’s vision that “Africa’s Cloud is Liquid”.

Behr is accountable for group-wide digital services, strategy, and execution.

In this interview, David Behr describes how Liquid Intelligent Technologies worked with Microsoft to develop One Voice for Teams Direct Routing — their system for integrating office infrastructure into a work-from-home environment.

He also explains how a unified communications solution can improve business performance and how Liquid Intelligent Technologies supports modern calling.

Behr also provides information on the company’s international scope and how its relationship with Microsoft works.

The full interview with Liquid Intelligent Technologies’ David Behr is embedded below.