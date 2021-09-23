Cloud Conference 2021 — In conversation with VMware’s Lee Syse

Lee Syse is a Senior Cloud Solutions Architect for Cloud Providers in Sub-Saharan Africa at VMware, an American cloud computing and virtualisation technology company.

He works with cloud service providers and brokers across the continent, assisting them in building cloud-centric business models that serve the growing need for hybrid cloud real estate.

Syse is passionate about training and partner enablement, bringing together his extensive technical knowledge and business acumen to help design, implement, and mobilise the cloud provider network’s cloud offerings.

He is well-known in the local market for his practical advice and regularly plays a role in industry events where he provides insights into the state of the cloud market.

In this interview, Syse details VMware’s services and explains why a one size fits all approach doesn’t work when considering cloud solutions.

Syse describes the relevance of the private cloud and the security risks associated with public cloud services. He also gives his thoughts on the Cloud and Privacy policy that government wants to implement.

The complete discussion with VMware’s Lee Syse is embedded below.