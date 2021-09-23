Cloud Conference 2021 — In conversation with Lexmark’s Nicholas Reed

Nicholas Reed is the Managing Director at Lexmark South Africa, a major manufacturer of laser printers and imaging products.

Reed has experience as the Enterprise Sales Director in the UK for Lexmark Global Services and experience working for Danwood, Ricoh, and Xerox.

He is a results-driven and influential leader with international management experience with a passion for developing and driving new methods to attain business objectives.

In this interview, Nicholas Reed details the key areas where businesses still need to invest in printing solutions and how the Covid-19 pandemic has changed businesses’ printing systems.

He also explains how Lexmark Cloud Services cater to these transformed printing trends and how its cloud-first approach allows consistency when working from home or the office.

Reed also explains how Lexmark Cloud Services ensures security for its clients and how its services set it apart from the competition.

The full interview with Lexmark’s Nicholas Reed is embedded below.