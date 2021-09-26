Cloud Conference 2021 — In conversation with Acronis’s Amy Luby

Amy Luby is Chief Channel Evangelist at Acronis, a global technology company that develops on-premises and cloud solutions for backup and disaster recovery.

Luby is a proven entrepreneur and pioneer in the IT services industry, having founded and built one of the country’s first Managed Services Providers (MSPs).

Luby’s strong technical expertise and domain knowledge have earned her numerous Channel awards, such as CRN Channel Chief and Women of the Channel awards.

In this interview, Amy Luby discusses the impact of the current socio-economic climate and the Covid-19 pandemic on the growth of MSP businesses.

She also explains the characteristics that make MSP companies successful today and the evolving role of these companies in the managed services sector.

Luby discusses the impact of the global pandemic on the workforce and how MSPs helped orchestrate the transition to a work-from-home environment.

The full interview with Acronis’s Amy Luby is embedded below.