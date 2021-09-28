Cloud Conference 2021 — In conversation with CoCre8’s Abdul Moosa

Abdul Moosa is the Chief Technology Officer at CoCre8 Technology Solutions, a leading South African digital solutions provider.

Moosa guides the ongoing development of an innovative and robust solutions portfolio aligned with new trends in the IT industry, is responsible for go-to-market, sales enablement, sales engagement, and pre-sales support.

He frequently presents at C-level and public conferences on the effective adoption of technology and its benefits.

In this discussion, Abdul Moosa explains how CoCre8 Technology Solutions, formerly Fujitsu South Africa, transformed its operating model within the country.

He also provides information on CoCre8’s services and gives his thoughts on the public’s mixed sentiments on the public cloud.

Moosa explains his approach to challenges associated with the transition to public cloud systems and what he believes the drivers are behind Microsoft’s significant investment in the hybrid cloud space.

The full interview with Co Cre8’s Abdul Moosa is embedded below.