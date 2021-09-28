Cloud Conference 2021 — In conversation with Telkom Business’ Sydney Siwela

Sydney Siwela is an Executive for Sales and Distribution at Telkom, the largest communication services provider in South Africa.

Siwela has 22 years of experience in telecommunications sales, sales channel development and management, and ensuring that channels achieve sales objectives.

In this interview, Siwela provides details on the various digital solutions and applications that Telkom Business offers its clients.

He also explains how the market has reacted to Telkom’s cloud services and applications, specifically small and medium businesses.

Siwela also discusses the critical role connectivity plays in cloud services and how Telkom’s networks benefit its digital solutions services.

He also describes their plans and where Telkom sees growth in terms of its software-as-a-service offerings.

The complete discussion with Telkom’s Sydney Siwela is embedded below.