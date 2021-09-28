Cloud Conference 2021 — In conversation with BCX’s Dobyl Malubane

Dobyl Malubane is the Managing Executive at BCX, responsible for their Microsoft and Oracle business units.

He has been in the industry for more than a decade, having worked for ICT companies like BCX, Huawei, and MTN.

Malubane specialises in innovation, design thinking, digital strategy, and brand marketing, with experience in artificial intelligence, blockchain robotic process automation, Internet of Things, and mixed reality.

In this interview, Malubane explains the complex issues associated with the scalability of technology infrastructure and how cloud computing offers a solution to these issues.

He also describes the benefits of using cloud services to expand businesses and explains which tools organisations should use to ensure high-level customer service.

Malubane also details how Cloud Computing has provided organisations with a shorter route-to-market, with quick development cycles based on Customer Insights.

The complete discussion with BCX’s Dobly Malubane is embedded below.