Cloud Conference 2021 — In conversation with Fortinet’s Paul Williams

Paul Williams is the Country Manager at Fortinet for Southern Africa and Indian Ocean Islands.

Fortinet is a multinational cybersecurity solutions developer, and Williams brings 33 years of ICT experience to its SADC and Indian Ocean Islands division.

Williams — who studied as an Electrical Engineer — comes to this emerging market with extensive experience in networking design, implementation, architecture, and strategy.

Now focused on the Cyber Security industry, Williams has been employed by recognized large international companies such as Altech, IBM SA, and BCX.

In this discussion, Paul Williams describes the challenges associated with cloud security and the factors businesses should consider when approaching cloud security.

He also discusses the essential requirements for implementing cloud security and explains how Fortinet’s adaptive cloud security solution sets itself apart from the competition.

The complete discussion with Fortinet’s Paul Williams is embedded below.