Cloud Conference 2021 — In conversation with Synthesis’s Darryl Govender

Darryl Govender is the Head of Cloud Services at Synthesis, a South African software technologies company.

Govender joined Synthesis in 2014 and has maintained a strong focus on customer delivery while encouraging ownership and accountability within the company.

His role involves managing a fast-growing and competitive business unit that has helped some of the country’s largest financial and retail institutions realise competitive differentiation with cloud computing.

He also helped Synthesis achieve AWS Advanced Consulting Partner status, backed by nearly 200 employee AWS certifications.

In this interview, Darryl Govender explains what a Cloud Centre of Excellence (CCoE) is and how it can benefit the innovation of Synthesis’s clients.

He also discusses the need for business agility when implementing changes to their systems and whether he believes every client should have a CCoE.

Govender also explains how CCoE set-up varies based on industry and tier and talks us through customer examples.

The complete discussion with Synthesis’ Darryl Govender is embedded below.