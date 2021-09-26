Cloud Conference 2021 — In conversation with Africa Data Centres’ Stephane Duproz

Stephane Duproz is the Chief Executive Officer at Africa Data Centres, Africa’s largest network of data centre facilities.

Duproz oversees the commercial and operational development of the pan-African network of data centre facilities, also manages the expansion of Africa Data Centres’ across the continent.

Stephane has over 20 years of experience in the sector, including over 14 years at TelecityGroup as Managing Director of its subsidiary in France, where he established the company as the most profitable data centre operator in the country.

Stephane has also served as Chairman of the Board for the European Data Centre Association and acted as Vice President Member of the French Data Centre Association.

In this interview, Africa Data Centres’ Stephane Duproz explains how building data centres can benefit a region, including the effects on local businesses.

He also discusses the relationship between Africa Data Centres’ network and hyperscalers such as Microsoft Azure, AWS, and Google.

Duproz also talks about the importance of both interconnected and carrier-neutral data centres and provides his thoughts on how South Africa’s power grid will affect the company’s network.

The complete discussion with Africa Data Centres’ Stephane Duproz is embedded below.