Cloud Conference 2021 — In conversation with Rubrik’s Vileen Dhutia

Vileen Dhutia is the EMEA Security Specialist for Rubrik, an American-owned loud data management company.

Dhutia has been working in the IT industry for more than 20 years, focusing mainly on security, and has been an evangelist of emerging technology trends to stay ahead of emerging threats.

He has experience working with technology vendors across Enterprise, Service Provider, and Public Sector organisations globally, which has helped him to connect link technology and business objectives.

In this interview, Rubrik’s Vileen Dhutia discusses the company’s objectives and his role within the organisation.

He also gives us his views of cloud data management in the South African market and provides insight into Microsoft’s equity stake in Rubrik and what it will mean for Rubrik’s customers.

Vileen also explains the three most dangerous weapons that ransomware actors use to attack business systems.

The complete discussion with Rubrik’s Vileen Dhutia is embedded below.