Cloud Conference 2021 — In conversation with OpenText’s Thabiso Hlatshwayo

Thabiso Hlatshwayo is Solution Consulting Manager for Africa at OpenText, a Canadian-owned company providing enterprise information management software.

Hlatshwayo leads a team of highly experienced solution consultants responsible for designing multidimensional technology solutions for clients across Africa.

He holds a BSc Honours degree in business and technology and has over a decade of experience in high tech industries.

In this interview, Hlatshwayo provides a summary of the services the company offers and discusses OpenText’s approach to moving content to the cloud.

He also explains the key reasons a business wants to move its content to the cloud and the common concerns that prevent many companies from transitioning to a cloud system.

Hlatshwayo also details how companies can overcome “migration paralysis” and real-world examples of how cloud technologies are helping companies today.

The complete discussion with OpenText’s Thabiso Hlatshwayo is embedded below.