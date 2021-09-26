Cloud Conference 2021 — In conversation with OpenText’s Thabiso Hlatshwayo

26 September 2021

Thabiso Hlatshwayo is Solution Consulting Manager for Africa at OpenText, a Canadian-owned company providing enterprise information management software.

Hlatshwayo leads a team of highly experienced solution consultants responsible for designing multidimensional technology solutions for clients across Africa.

He holds a BSc Honours degree in business and technology and has over a decade of experience in high tech industries.

In this interview, Hlatshwayo provides a summary of the services the company offers and discusses OpenText’s approach to moving content to the cloud.

He also explains the key reasons a business wants to move its content to the cloud and the common concerns that prevent many companies from transitioning to a cloud system.

Hlatshwayo also details how companies can overcome “migration paralysis” and real-world examples of how cloud technologies are helping companies today.

The complete discussion with OpenText’s Thabiso Hlatshwayo is embedded below.

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
Cloud Conference 2021 — In conversation with OpenText’s Thabiso Hlatshwayo