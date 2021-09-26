Cloud Conference 2021 — In conversation with OpenText’s Thabiso Hlatshwayo

Thabiso Hlatshwayo is Solution Consulting Manager for Africa at OpenText, a Canadian-owned company providing enterprise information management software.
Hlatshwayo leads a team of highly experienced solution consultants responsible for designing multidimensional technology solutions for clients across Africa.
He holds a BSc Honours degree in business and technology and has over a decade of experience in high tech industries.
In this interview, Hlatshwayo provides a summary of the services the company offers and discusses OpenText’s approach to moving content to the cloud.
He also explains the key reasons a business wants to move its content to the cloud and the common concerns that prevent many companies from transitioning to a cloud system.
Hlatshwayo also details how companies can overcome “migration paralysis” and real-world examples of how cloud technologies are helping companies today.
The complete discussion with OpenText’s Thabiso Hlatshwayo is embedded below.
