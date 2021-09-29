Cloud Conference 2021 — In conversation with Huawei’s George Thomas and Seidor’s Darryl Maroun

George Thomas is the Managing Director at Huawei Cloud (Southern Africa), and Darryl Maroun is the Managing Director at Seidor Networks.

George Thomas is an accomplished, high-energy regional Business Development Director with over 19 years of experience working with multinational System Integrators (SIs) and OEMs.

He has strong technical and sales management competencies, having worked as an Information Systems Analyst, IT Manager, Network and Systems Engineer.

Darryl Maroun combines a systematic yet critical thinking approach to business with an inverse lens to problem-solving, which has created a commercial model that thrives on turning pessimism into a good thing.

He has created a high-energy team at Seidor Networks that works collaboratively and proactively to ensure that there is ongoing improvement and that the customer is serviced in a professional, inclusive, and fact-based manner.

In this interview, Thomas and Maroun discuss how cloud technology has changed the approach to business, and the benefits of migrating to Huawei Cloud.

Thomas also provides information on Huawei Cloud, including their local presence and the services they support.

Maroun discusses the impact of Seidor’s and Huawei’s collaborative offering, and some of their key customers.

The complete discussion with Huawei’s George Thomas and Seidor’s Darryl Maroun is embedded below.